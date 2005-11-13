Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

The Politics of Choosing Justices

Fresh Air
Published November 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush's three recent Supreme Court nominations reveal the complications and motives involved when politicians choose the nation's top judges, legal observers say. With Justice Sandra Day O'Connor set to retire months after the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist, many interest groups expect -- and demand -- that their replacements reflect political concerns.

Political science professor David Yalof is an expert on the history and evolution of the Supreme Court nomination process. In January, Senate hearings to confirm Samuel Alito begin. Yalof is a University of Connecticut professor and the author of Pursuit of Justices: Presidential Politics and the Selection of Supreme Court Nominees.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate