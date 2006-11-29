Digital Media Center
Generation I.O.U., the Economics of the Young

Published November 29, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

Roughly two-thirds of young people have some form of debt, and the extra financial burden has made it harder for young people to save for retirement. Guests discuss why some eighteen to thirty-four year olds are financially biting off more than they can chew.

Guests:

Liz Pulliam Weston, Columnist for MSN Money; Author of Your Credit Score and Deal With Your Debt

Tamara Draut, Author of Strapped: Why America's 20 and 30 Somethings Can't Get Ahead

Angela Nissel, Author of The Broke Diaries: The Completely True and Hilarious Misadventures of a Good Girl Gone Broke

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

