Does Tenet Paint True Picture of Post Sept. 11?

In his book, At the Center of the Storm: My Years at the CIA, former CIA director George Tenet defends himself and his agency against criticism stemming from the Sept. 11 attacks and flawed pre-war intelligence. Guests look at Tenet's claims and the counter claims.

Jonathan Landay, national security and intelligence correspondent, McClatchy

Michael Scheuer, founding head of the CIA's bin Laden unit; author of Imperial Hubris and Through Our Enemies' Eyes

John Brennan, former deputy executive director of the CIA; chief of staff to George Tenet; CIA station chief in the Middle East

