Politics & Government

Does Tenet Paint True Picture of Post Sept. 11?

Published April 30, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

In his book, At the Center of the Storm: My Years at the CIA, former CIA director George Tenet defends himself and his agency against criticism stemming from the Sept. 11 attacks and flawed pre-war intelligence. Guests look at Tenet's claims and the counter claims.

Jonathan Landay, national security and intelligence correspondent, McClatchy

Michael Scheuer, founding head of the CIA's bin Laden unit; author of Imperial Hubris and Through Our Enemies' Eyes

John Brennan, former deputy executive director of the CIA; chief of staff to George Tenet; CIA station chief in the Middle East

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

