Politics & Government

'Pure Goldwater' Revealed in Senator's Writings

Published April 16, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
In this week's edition of the Political Junkie, former congressman Barry Goldwater Jr., son of the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, and John Dean, former counsel to President Richard Nixon, discuss their new book about Barry Goldwater Sr., the five-term Arizona senator and 1964 Republican presidential nominee.

Also, NPR political editor Ken Rudin discusses Wednesday's Democratic debate in Philadelphia, and the upcoming presidential primary in Pennsylvania.

Politics & Government
