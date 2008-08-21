Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Who Is John McCain?

Published August 21, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT

McCain is a decorated war veteran who survived years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He's been a United States senator for 22 years. We know the facts of the Republican presidential candidate's life, but who is John McCain? We look beyond the policy and punditry to the experiences that shaped the man.

Guests:

Bob Timberg, author of John McCain: An American Odyssey

Frank Gamboa, John McCain's roommate for three years at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis

Bill Shover, director of public affairs at the Arizona Republic. He's known McCain since the early 1980s when he began is political career running for the congress

Copyright 2022 NPR.

