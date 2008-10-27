Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Making The Conservative Case For John McCain

Published October 27, 2008 at 10:30 AM CDT

As the presidential election approaches, Talk of the Nation will ask guests to make the case for the two candidates on foreign and domestic policy. Michael J. Gerson, a former speechwriter for President Bush, makes the conservative argument for a McCain presidency.

Gerson is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a columnist for The Washington Post. He is the author of Heroic Conservatism: Why Republicans Need to Embrace America's Ideals (And Why They Deserve to Fail If They Don't).

