Making The Conservative Case For John McCain

As the presidential election approaches, Talk of the Nation will ask guests to make the case for the two candidates on foreign and domestic policy. Michael J. Gerson, a former speechwriter for President Bush, makes the conservative argument for a McCain presidency.

Gerson is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a columnist for The Washington Post. He is the author of Heroic Conservatism: Why Republicans Need to Embrace America's Ideals (And Why They Deserve to Fail If They Don't).

