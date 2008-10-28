Linguist John McWhorter Makes Case For Obama
As the presidential election approaches, Talk of the Nation will ask guests to make the case for the two candidates on foreign and domestic policy. John McWhorter, a linguistics professor and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, explains why Barack Obama is the right choice in 2008.
McWhorter is an associate professor of linguistics at University of California-Berkeley, and a columnist for the New York Sun. He is the author of Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue, All About the Beat, and Winning the Race: Beyond the Crisis in Black America.
