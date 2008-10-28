Digital Media Center
Linguist John McWhorter Makes Case For Obama

Published October 28, 2008 at 10:45 AM CDT

As the presidential election approaches, Talk of the Nation will ask guests to make the case for the two candidates on foreign and domestic policy. John McWhorter, a linguistics professor and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, explains why Barack Obama is the right choice in 2008.

McWhorter is an associate professor of linguistics at University of California-Berkeley, and a columnist for the New York Sun. He is the author of Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue, All About the Beat, and Winning the Race: Beyond the Crisis in Black America.

