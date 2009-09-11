Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Uncovering Ted Kennedy's 'True Compass'

Fresh Air
Published September 11, 2009 at 1:12 PM CDT
Edward M. Kennedy was the third-longest serving senator in U.S. history.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Edward M. Kennedy was the third-longest serving senator in U.S. history.

Edward M. Kennedy, who died Aug. 25, 2009 after serving 46 years in the U.S. Senate, kept careful notes and journals about his life for nearly 50 years. Now, in his posthumously published memoir True Compass, Kennedy reflects on the controversies, successes and tragedies of his famous family.

Jonathan Karp, editor-in-chief and publisher of Twelve Book, which has published True Compass, speaks with Terry Gross about his experiences working with the late senator in the final year of Kennedy's life.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate