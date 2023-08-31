Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election interference charges

By NPR's Washington Desk
Published August 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24.

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his unsuccessful attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The plea was entered Thursday in a court filing, as Trump waived his right to appear at an arraignment that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

That's an option in the Fulton County case, and other co-defendants, such as former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, have similarly waived their appearance.

Trump faces 13 felony counts in Georgia. The Republican presidential front-runner surrendered to the county jail in Atlanta and was booked on the charges on Aug. 24, becoming the first former U.S. president with a mug shot.

