Trump and DeSantis make appearances in Iowa ahead of the January 15 caucuses

By Asma Khalid,
Clay Masters
Published December 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST

With the countdown to the Iowa caucuses on, former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis make appearances there this weekend.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Politics & Government
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team of member station political reporters who covered the 2016 presidential race for NPR. He also covers environmental issues.
