Read the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that kicked Trump off the state primary ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a historic ruling, saying Donald Trump is not eligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection.

The decision bars him from the state's primary ballot.

Trump's campaign said immediately it would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the decision — which was a 4-3 ruling — the Colorado justices wrote: "We do not reach these conclusions lightly. We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

The full ruling is below. And here's our earlier explainer on the effort to use a section of the 14th Amendment to block Trump from the presidency.

