This week's news quiz separates the winners from the losers. Which will you be?

This was a week of losing!

Barbie lost the Golden Globefor best comedy or musical, but won the new consolation category, "cinematic and box office achievement." Chris Christie decided not to lose and dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. A plane lost a door, a lunar lander lost fuel, and Tiger Woods and Nike lost each other.

And if you didn't pay attention, you'll lose at the quiz. We'll accept nothing but an 11/11 as a winning score.

