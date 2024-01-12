Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting broadcasts, streams, and apps. Engineers are working on the issue.

This week's news quiz separates the winners from the losers. Which will you be?

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
From left: Tiger Woods, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Christie.
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From left: Tiger Woods, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Christie.

This was a week of losing!

Barbie lost the Golden Globefor best comedy or musical, but won the new consolation category, "cinematic and box office achievement." Chris Christie decided not to lose and dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. A plane lost a door, a lunar lander lost fuel, and Tiger Woods and Nike lost each other.

And if you didn't pay attention, you'll lose at the quiz. We'll accept nothing but an 11/11 as a winning score.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
Politics & Government NPR National NewsNPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate