Here are key results in Alabama's 2024 primaries

By Washington desk
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST
NPR

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

In addition to presidential primaries, Alabama holds U.S. House primaries on March 5. They're the first contests with a new congressional mapthat followed a lengthy legal fight over the power of Black voters. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in April.

All polls will be closed by 8 p.m. ET.

Follow the results live.

