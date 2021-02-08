Alabama begins expanded COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

The newest phase of vaccine rollouts in Alabama is underway, but health officials are worried supplies might be too short to innoculate everyone eligible.

Everyone in the state who is 65 years or older, educators, grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, agriculture employees, state legislators and constitutional officers are now eligible to receive vaccinations.

The first wave of people to get vaccinated included health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and people 75 years and older.

State health officer Dr. Scott Harris is asking people to be patient wen trying to schedule their vaccinations.