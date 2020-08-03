Alabama county adds property tax increase to November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Commissioners in an Alabama county have voted to include a property tax increase that would add funding for the public school system to the November ballot.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to give residents the chance to decide on the tax referendum on the Nov. 3 presidential election ballot.

News outlets report that if approved, the number of mills levied on property in the county would increase by 12, with the average homeowner seeing about a $12 monthly rise in property taxes. Officials said the measure would generate an additional $33 million per year for Montgomery County Public Schools.