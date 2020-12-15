Alabama loosens licensing rules for doctors as virus rages

Out-of-state doctors will now have an easier time working in Alabama amidst the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine.

Two medical boards decided to let physicians from other states and Canada seek temporary emergency licenses to work in the state. 

The Alabama Hospital Association reported staff shortages due to an inadequate number of beds and lack of staff members to treat patients because they are also falling ill. 

The announcement was made Monday when initial shipment of 41,000 doses of vaccine started arriving in Alabama.

