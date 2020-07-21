Appeals court allows Alabama voter ID law to go forward

By 31 minutes ago

 

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court is rejecting claims that an Alabama law which requires voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls is racially discriminatory. 

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court order that dismissed a lawsuit filed by minorities challenging the law.

The judges ruled there's no proof that the law violates the Constitution or the Voting Rights Act, as opponents claim. But a dissenting judge noted Alabama's history of racial discrimination and wrote that the problem of in-person voter fraud is virtually nonexistent, making the law unnecessary.

Tags: 
Alabama voter ID law
11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Voting Rights Act

Related Content

Lawsuit challenges Alabama voting rules during pandemic

By May 1, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit says that Alabama's voting rules amid the coronavirus pandemic jeopardize the health of voters, especially older voters, black voters, and voters with disabilities. 

The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program alleges that Alabama’s rules will require people to choose between voting and protecting their health.

Federal Judge Dismisses Voter ID Lawsuit

By Alex AuBuchon & Jan 12, 2018
Voter ID

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s state law requiring people to show government issued photo ID at the polls.

The lawsuit was one of the latest battles between voting rights advocates who say these measures are aimed at suppressing voter turnout and conservative states that argue they’re needed to prevent voter fraud.

Trump nominates Alabama judge to 11th Circuit Appeals Court

By Nov 7, 2019
globaltradelawyer.net

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher of Alabama to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The nomination comes just six months after Brasher was seated on the federal bench in Alabama. The White House announced the nomination in a news release.

Senators in May voted 52-47 to confirm Brasher as a federal district judge.