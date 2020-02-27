Committees approve bill banning gender treatment for minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama legislative committees approved a bill that would ban gender therapies for minors.

Rep. Wes Allen of Troy and Sen. Shay Shelnutt of Trussville are the sponsors of the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. Allen says children with gender dysphoria should receive mental health counseling and not medications or surgeries that cause physical changes.

The House Health Committee and the Senate Health Committee approved the bill Wednesday. The bill would make prescribing hormones a felony and will also prohibit gender reassignment surgeries on minors.

Opponents say the bill is discriminatory.

The bills will move on to the full House and Senate for consideration.

