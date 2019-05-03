Court to hear arguments in former House speaker ethics case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's appeal of his ethics conviction.

The court said Thursday that oral arguments will be held June 4.

Hubbard was one of the state's most influential Republicans, but his political career ended with his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. The allegations included that he improperly asked lobbyists and company executives for work and investments in his businesses.

Justices announced in March that they would review the case.

His defense lawyers argue Hubbard did not break the law. The Alabama attorney general's office says Hubbard used his public office for private gain.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.

