Mardi Gras results in hundreds of parking tickets in Mobile

Celebrating Mardi Gras is proving costly for hundreds of people cited for illegal parking on the Alabama coast.

Police in Mobile say they issued more than 400 parking tickets in connection with three Mardi Gras parades held Friday and Saturday. In addition, a total of 52 vehicles got towed.

Police estimate more than 152,000 people turned out in Mobile for parades held by the Conde Cavaliers, the Bayport Parading Society and the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers.

Police said a total of 10 people were arrested on either misdemeanor or felony charges.