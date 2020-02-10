Mardi Gras results in hundreds of parking tickets in Mobile

By 1 hour ago

Credit AL Tourism Dept

Celebrating Mardi Gras is proving costly for hundreds of people cited for illegal parking on the Alabama coast.

Police in Mobile say they issued more than 400 parking tickets in connection with three Mardi Gras parades held Friday and Saturday. In addition, a total of  52 vehicles got towed.

Police estimate more than 152,000 people turned out in Mobile for parades held by the Conde Cavaliers, the Bayport Parading Society and the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers.

Police said a total of 10 people were arrested on either misdemeanor or felony charges.

Tags: 
Mardi Gras
Mobile
Mobile Mardi Gras

Related Content

"The first time I, as an adult, went to a parade where they didn't throw things, I was astonished"

By Feb 19, 2019
StoryCorps

The season of floats and parades is underway, as Mardi Gras in Mobile began on February 15 and runs through March 5. The Port City claims host to the oldest original Mardi Gras celebration in the United States and features a variety of distinct traditions and festivities every year. Suzanne Cleveland and her son Stefan are no strangers to the celebration and came to StoryCorps to reminisce about their earliest experiences of Mardi Gras and the uniqueness of the parades...

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson

Authorities Investigating Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Crash

By & Feb 28, 2017

Authorities in Gulf Shores, Alabama, are trying to determine why an SUV driven by a 72-year-old man accelerated and hit members of a high school band at the start of a Mardi Gras parade.

Tuesday morning's accident injured 12 students. At a news conference, city spokesman Grant Brown said three were in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Ed Delmore said investigators have obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. They hope to get electronic data from the 2008 Ford Expedition. Investigators also were looking at video of the accident.