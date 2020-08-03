New Alabama airport terminal design to be unveiled Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A proposed design for moving an Alabama airport’s passenger service will be released Tuesday. 

The Mobile Airport Authority is planning to move commercial air passenger service back downtown to the Brookley Aeroplex, an industrial complex and airport.

WPMI-TV reports the authority will unveil the layout proposed for the new passenger terminal during a Tuesday webinar seeking public input on the plan.

The Mobile Regional Airport was built at its current location in 1949. But urban sprawl and congestion have made the airport a difficult destination for passengers.

The airport authority says Mobile Regional loses about 55% of its passenger business to airports in Pensacola, Biloxi-Gulfport and New Orleans.

Mobile Airport Authority
Brookley Aeroplex
Mobile Regional Airport
Mobile

