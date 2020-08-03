Rosa Parks letter on Martin Luther King Jr. on sale for $54K

A handwritten letter written by Rosa Parks recalling Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work in the civil rights movement is on sale for $54,000. 

The letter, dated Oct. 6, 1981, was sent to a Mr. Kessler more than a decade after King’s assassination. In the letter, Parks writes that she admires and respects King, and calls him a great man committed to freedom and equality for oppressed people.

The letter is being sold by Moments in Time. The company's CEO told AL.com it’s the only letter where he’s seen Parks mentioning King, and says it’s rare because it’s handwritten.

Parks died in 2005 at age 92.

Rosa Parks
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Moments in Time

