University in denies PETA's request to retire mascot

By 1 hour ago

 

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The University of North Alabama says the school will keep its lion mascot following a request by an animal rights group that the lion be transferred to a sanctuary. 

The school said in a statement reported by WHNT-TV Monday that lions have a “special place” in the university's traditions.

The university received the request from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after the lion’s sister died in June. PETA sent another letter to the school Wednesday urging them to retire the lion.

The lion's veterinarian told the TimesDaily the lion’s familiarity with his environment is necessary as he grieves his sister's death. 

Tags: 
UNA
University of North Alabama
PETA

Related Content

North Alabama's lion mascot Una dies on campus

By Jul 1, 2020
University of North Alabama

 

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The University of North Alabama says its 17-year-old lion mascot Una has died on campus after a brief illness. 

A veterinarian who cared for Una and her brother, Leo III, says Una died with Leo and caregivers at her side. Officials say the two lions had lived in a campus habitat since 2003.

Una was born in New Hampshire in 2002.

Animal rights group wants mascot hit by player to retire

By Oct 4, 2019
msstate.edu

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An animal rights group wants Mississippi State to retire its live bulldog mascot named Jak after he was crashed into by an Auburn University player making a mad dash through the end zone.

News outlets report People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has sent a letter to the Mississippi college, saying it was sheer luck that Jak wasn’t severely injured or killed in the Saturday clash with tailback JaTarvious Whitlow.

UNA Renames Part of Campus After First Black Student

By & Mar 3, 2018
University of North Alabama

The University of North Alabama is honoring its first black student by renaming part of campus in his honor.  

A statement from the school says the University Commons area will now be called the Wendell W. Gunn University Commons.

Gunn was the first black student to enter what was called Florence State College at the time. He graduated with a degree in chemistry and mathematics in 1965 and earned a master's of business administration from the University of Chicago in 1971.