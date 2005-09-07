Digital Media Center
Science & Health

Dr. Robert Shaler: Identifying Katrina's Victims

Fresh Air
Published September 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Robert Shaler, former director forensic biology at the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, led efforts to identify remains at the World Trade Center attacks. He discusses the challenges that lie ahead for those responsible for identifying the bodies of Hurricane Katrina's victims.

Shaler is author of the forthcoming book, Who They Were: Inside the World Trade Center DNA Story: The Unprecedented Effort to Identify the Missing.

