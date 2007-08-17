Digital Media Center
The Psychology of Stocks

Published August 17, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

It has been a bumpy ride on Wall Street this week. Could psychological theories help explain what is happening on the trading floor? Investment strategist Michael Mauboussin, author of More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places, discusses the science of stocks.

Michael Mauboussin, author, More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places; chief investment strategist, Legg Mason Capital Management; adjunct professor of business, Columbia University

