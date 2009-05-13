Digital Media Center
An Obsessive Compulsive's 'Life In Rewind'

Published May 13, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT
Because of his severe obsessive compulsive disorder, it took Ed Zine 16,384 precise movements to get from his bed to the bathroom.

Neal Conan talks with Zine and Dr. Michael Jenike, the psychiatrist who helped Zine find a way to overcome OCD and unlock his life. Their new book with author Terry Weible Murphy is called Life in Rewind.

Jenike is a psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School and the founder of the OCD Institute at McLean Hospital at Massachusetts General Hospital.

