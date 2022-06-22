© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is shut down for routine maintenance. We appreciate your patience.
Science & Health

Evangelicals didn't always play such a big role in the fight to limit abortion access

By Rund Abdelfatah
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT

For years, Evangelical Christian political groups have mobilized around limiting access to abortion. But Evangelicals were not always so involved in this fight.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
Rund Abdelfatah
Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events. In that role, she's responsible for all aspects of the podcast's production, including development of episode concepts, interviewing guests, and sound design.
See stories by Rund Abdelfatah
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate