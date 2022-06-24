© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.
Science & Health

The scene at the Mississippi clinic at the center of the abortion ruling

By Rosemary Westwood
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT

The clinic at the center of the Supreme Court's Roe decision is Jackson Women's Health Organization. The last clinic to provide abortions in Mississippi, it lost its fight to preserve abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
See stories by Rosemary Westwood
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate