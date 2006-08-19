Digital Media Center
Buccaneer Trends and the Truth About Pirates

Published August 19, 2006 at 11:52 AM CDT

Pirates are as popular as ever this summer, from the big screen to the Happy Meal Box.

The love affair with swashbucklers began long ago. But many myths surround Blackbeard and his fellow travelers on the high seas. How much do we really know about pirates, after all?

Gail Selinger, author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Pirates, offers her insights on what's fact and what goes a bit overboard.

