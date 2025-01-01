Ticket Giveaway

Thanks to generous corporate supporters, Alabama Public Radio is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Check this page from time to time to look for performances in your area.

Fab Four Presents: USA Meets the Beatles. March 7 in Birmingham and March 8 in Montgomery.

Pensacola Opera Presents "Pagliacci" March 16 and 16.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Swan Lake-Bama Theatre March 25, Tickets Drawn March 21.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Swan Lake-Alabama Theatre Performance March 18 , Tickets Drawn March 14.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Sleeping Beauty, Montgomery Performing Arts Center, March 12, Tickets Drawn March 7.

Ticket giveaways rules can be found here.