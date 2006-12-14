Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Politics of Holocaust Denial

Published December 14, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

This week, Iran hosted an international conference questioning the Holocaust. It met with outrage from much of the world, and raised questions about the goals of such an event. A look at the politics of Holocaust denial.

Guests:

Mike Shuster, NPR Diplomatic Correspondent

Robert Satloff, Executive director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy; Author of Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust's Long Reach into Arab Lands (PublicAffairs, 2006)

Fawaz Gerges, Christian A. Johnson Chairholder in Middle East and International Affairs at Sarah Lawrence College in New York

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR National NewsNPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate