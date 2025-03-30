New bats help the New York Yankees set a franchise record of nine home runs in a game

EYDER PERALTA, HOST:

Major league baseball opened its regular season last week, and the Yankees came out swinging.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHAEL KAY: Drill deep to left field. There it goes. See ya. The Yankees' ninth home run of the day - they did it again.

PERALTA: They put on a batting spectacular against the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday, beating them by 11 runs. The performance included nine home runs, which tied their franchise record for most in a single game. How did they do it? Well, it might actually have to do with the bats.

Some Yankees players are using new bats this season. The team designed them with the help of analytics. Their shapes have more wood and mass precisely at the spot where each player is more likely to make contact with the ball.

And yes, this is legal. A major league spokesperson told The Athletic that the shape of these new bats does not violate league rules. So whoever designed the new bats for the Yankees has surely hit it out of the park.

