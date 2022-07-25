More heat statewide, maybe some rain later this week

Alabama is gearing up for another week of hot temperatures and maybe some rain. The National Weather Service in Huntsville says temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 90s for most of this week. The humidity made it feel like one hundred and four last weekend. Above-average temperatures may carry into next month. Meteorologist Geoffrey *Heidelberger says there are things you can do to cope the summertime heat…

“If you can avoid not being out in the sun during the peak heating parts of the day, we recommend trying to stay indoors, stay in air conditioning if you can,” Heidelberger said. “If you do have to be out, try to stick to the shade as much as possible. Drink plenty of water. Take it easy outside, don’t try to exert yourself too much outside because the heat really will get to you.” South Alabama may see more storm clouds during another hot week. The National Weather Service in Mobile says a high chance for showers and storms across the region early this week. This is due to a weather system moving westward along the northern Gulf Coast. Temperatures will fall, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper seventies. Meteorologist Jonathan Howell says some areas could see violent storms…

“We have to be prepared for heavy rainfall that could fall in a short amount of time and result in ponding of water in low lying areas,” Howell observed. “Dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning is always a threat. We recommend that folks seek shelter any time lightning is in the area. We’ve got a quote here that stands up pretty well. It’s, ‘When thunder roars, go indoors.” People without air conditioning can dial 2-1-1 to find cooling centers available near them.