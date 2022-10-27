Medical marijuana is not coming to Fairhope

The city of Fairhope has decided against hosting a medical marijuana dispensary.

Fairhope council members killed a proposed city ordinance that would allow a medical marijuana dispensary to operate within city limits. This comes after member say they were overwhelmed with opposition.

AL.com reports not one of the council’s five members agreed to bring the matter up for a vote. Four people spoke in opposition during the council meeting.

The news outlet says some of the opposition seemed to continue with misinformation about the Alabama program by linking medical marijuana to recreational use. Others claimed the products will inadvertently get into the hands of children.