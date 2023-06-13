Huntsville Police Department kicks off #SummerSlowDown campaign

The city of Huntsville and Huntsville Police Department (HPD) are kicking off a “Summer Slow Down” campaign in June and July to underscore the dangers and repercussions of speeding.

The city of Huntsville in a press release said drivers should obey all posted speed limits. Driving at a safe speed not only lowers the risk of a crash, but it also reduces the likelihood of serious injury or death if a crash does occur.

“In 2022, and so far in 2023, speed was a primary contributing circumstance to more than one-third of the fatal wrecks that happened throughout the city,” Police Chief Kirk Giles said in an online statement. “We want to educate people on the dangers to hopefully make them think twice about speeding the next time they’re on the road.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 12,000 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2021. That was an 8% increase from 2020.

“Speed kills,” Sgt. Antonio Shorter said in a press release. “Our Traffic Services Units work around the clock to enforce traffic laws. Our officers will be out patrolling all sides of the city 24/7 to make sure people are obeying speed limits.”

Officers will also work with area agencies to enforce speed limits throughout Madison County.

Throughout the summer, HPD will provide tips and information on slowing down and improving focus on the road. For updates, follow HPD on Facebook and Twitter.