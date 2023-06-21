Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
APR will be working on stream maintenance between 2:00 and 3:00 PM today. Outage time will be minimized. Broadcast signals should not be interrupted.
News

Rural Alabamians can have their hearing checked

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published June 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Selma residents will have the opportunity to have their hearing screened tomorrow. The project is called “Hear Here Alabama.” It’s sponsored by the University of Alabama to increase access to hearing healthcare in rural areas. A separate clinical study will focus on how to provide over-the-counter hearing aids to those who need them. *Marcia Hay-McCutcheon is a professor in the Department of Communicative Disorders at UA. She says hearing loss can be difficult for people to process.

“Hearing loss can result in some social and emotional issues, you know, when you start losing your hearing, and if you have trouble understanding what's happening in a conversation, you might just start to withdraw from those social interactions, because it's more hassle than it's worth,” said Hay-McCutcheon.

Hay-McCutcheon adds that data from the research may help in addressing hearing needs in the state.

“We needed to do the project to kind of move things along to be able to help people with hearing loss, who live in rural communities, where there aren't a lot of resources,” she said. “So, that has been the focus of the study since the very beginning. How do we provide resources to people who currently don't have any resources? So, you know, we were able to collect a little bit of research data, which we then use to get the funding from the National Institutes of Health.”

The “Hear Here Alabama” truck will be at The Center of Hope in Selma from ten am to two pm tomorrow. Participants must meet certain requirements to take part in the study.

Tags
News UA Department of Communicative DisordersUniversity of AlabamaAlabama Institute for Deaf and BlindSelma
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is a student intern at Alabama Public Radio. She is majoring in News Media with a minor in African American Studies at The University of Alabama. In her free time, Andrea loves to listen to all types of music, spending time with family, and reading about anything pop culture related.

See stories by Andrea Tinker
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate