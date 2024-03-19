Auburn community invited to review proposed changes to CompPlan 2030

The City of Auburn will hold three public input meetings to garner input on an update to CompPlan 2030, the comprehensive plan for the City of Auburn. The meetings will be held at the Buston Education & Meeting Center, located at 161 N. Ross St., at the following dates and times:



Thursday, March 21, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, March 29, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10, 3-6 p.m.

The public is invited to drop in at any point during the meetings to review the proposed changes and talk with City staff about any questions or comments they may have.

According to a press release from Auburn, CompPlan 2030 was adopted in October 2011 and last updated in 2018. It is used largely to help guide future growth and development decision making.

To ensure the plan’s continued relevance over time, it is reviewed periodically to evaluate what goals and policies have been implemented as well as to identify new goals, policies, and implementation strategies — such as zoning and land use changes — that may be appropriate for the upcoming five-year planning period.

While this is a five-year update, it should be noted that CompPlan 2030 is a dynamic document, and comprehensive planning is an ongoing process. This update of CompPlan 2030 is an opportunity to incorporate incremental land use changes that have taken place over the past five years and identify planning needs for the next five years, according to city leaders.

The five-year update CompPlan 2030 document can be viewed online. The draft document shows the proposed text amendments and recommendations to the plan. A presentation from November 2023 reviewing the Future Land Use Plan and analysis generated by the Auburn Interactive Growth Model (AIGM) is also available on the CompPlan 2030 website. The AIGM is a statistics-based spatial model that uses land use and zoning data to help anticipate growth, and it is used to recommend changes to the Future Land Use Map in the update process.

According to the city, after public input is gathered, suggestions will be reviewed by the Planning staff, who will make any necessary changes. Afterward, the Planning Commission and City Council will both have an opportunity to review the document before it goes before both bodies for adoption.

The public will have further opportunities to provide input during public hearings at Planning Commission and City Council meetings before any vote is conducted.

More information from the city can be found here.