"Money Moves” financial boot camp offered to Mobilians to help grow finances

The City of Mobile Office of Supplier Diversity and Community Affairs Department will host a free financial boot camp for interested community members on Saturday, April 27, for those who want to learn more about improving their personal finances or starting a business.

City of Mobile

The Money Moves Bootcamp will bring in local experts to share pertinent information on achieving financial freedom, building credit, and making money work harder.

There will also be more detailed information about City resources dedicated to helping Mobilians improve their finances and chart a path to homeownership.

Some of those resources include Down Payment Assistance for first-time homebuyers, Credit Repair, and the HoPE (Home Ownership Provides Equity) program, which helps qualifying residents use housing vouchers to pay off a home they can outright own.

Some of the partners participating in Saturday's boot camp include the Strikers Club Inc., Bank On Alabama and Bishop State Community College.

The Money Moves Bootcamp will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Sullivan Community Center (351 N Catherine Street).

The event is free, but space is limited. Those who want to participate are asked to pre-register. The online registration form can be found by clicking here.

Questions can be emailed to Archnique Kidd, the City of Mobile’s Supplier Diversity Manager, at archnique.kidd@cityofmobile.org.