No. 3 Alabama visits Texas for conference matchup

GAME DETAILS:

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-9, 4-7 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

Arthur Kaluma and Texas host Mark Sears and No. 3 Alabama in SEC play Tuesday.

The Longhorns are 10-4 in home games. Texas scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 90.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Texas scores 78.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 78.4 Alabama allows. Alabama scores 22.5 more points per game (90.0) than Texas gives up (67.5).

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Tre Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Kaluma is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sears is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.