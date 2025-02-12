Digital Media Center
APR will conduct maintenance on the WHIL radio tower the week of February 17. Please be advised this could affect the broadcast.

No. 2 Alabama blows past Texas to set up SEC showdown with rival No. 1 Auburn

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:33 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) passes the ball past Texas defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) passes the ball past Texas defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jarin Stevenson scored 22 points and No. 2 Alabama used a hot-shooting first half and a barrage of 3-pointers to cruise to a 103-80 win over Texas on Tuesday night.

The victory sets up Saturday's showdown with rival No. 1 Auburn, which beat Vanderbilt Tuesday night, with the winner claiming sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama shot 65% in the first half to seize control, then buried timely 3-pointers in the second to snuff out any hopes of a comeback. Alabama (21-3, 10-1) made 17 3-pointers.

Freshman Tre Johnson scored 24 points to lead Texas (15-10, 4-8), which has lost four of its last five and is struggling to build an NCAA Tournament resume in the program's first season in the SEC. Three of Texas' four home losses in the SEC have been to opponents ranked No. 1 or No. 2.

Alabama’s frenetic pace early led to some sloppy play and turnovers that helped keep the Longhorns in the game. The Tide led by five before closing the half with 14-3 run.

Takeaways
Alabama: The Tide scored at least 100 points for the 17th time this season. Mouhamed Dioubate got Alabama over the century mark when he made a 3-pointer to reach 99 then two free throws with a minute to play.

Texas: Forward Arthur Kaluma, the team's top rebounder, left the game in the first half with a left knee problem. Key reserve forward Devon Pryor was a game-time scratch because of a calf injury.

Key moment
Alabama's last three field goals of the first half were 3-pointers from Aden Holloway, Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood.

Key stat
Alabama made 18 of 20 free throws and outrebounded Texas 41-25.

Up next
Alabama plays at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Texas hosts No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.
Men's Basketball Alabama basketball Alabama Crimson Tide Crimson Tide Southeastern Conference NCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
