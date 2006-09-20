Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bob Newhart, 'I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This'

Published September 20, 2006 at 9:00 AM CDT
Newhart's new book, his first, looks at how he developed his own comedic style.
Newhart's new book, his first, looks at how he developed his own comedic style.

After all his success in TV, movies, on records and in stand-up, Bob Newhart's first book is just out. It's called I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This! And Other Things That Strike Me as Funny.

It's not a memoir exactly. It's the story of a kid from Chicago who turned his trademark stammer and one-sided telephone conversations into a career in comedy.

Newhart talks about his career, his new book and takes caller questions on what he thinks makes for good comedy.

Read on for an excerpt from his new book, in which he describes how over the years he found his unique comedic voice.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate