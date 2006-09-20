Bob Newhart, 'I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This'

After all his success in TV, movies, on records and in stand-up, Bob Newhart's first book is just out. It's called I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This! And Other Things That Strike Me as Funny.

It's not a memoir exactly. It's the story of a kid from Chicago who turned his trademark stammer and one-sided telephone conversations into a career in comedy.

Newhart talks about his career, his new book and takes caller questions on what he thinks makes for good comedy.

Read on for an excerpt from his new book, in which he describes how over the years he found his unique comedic voice.

