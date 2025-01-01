FFC Application March 14, 2024

On March 14, 2024, UA-ASU-TSU Educational Radio Corporation, licensee of FM radio station WAPR, operating on 88.3 mHz, channel 20e, Selma, AL, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s license to The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit the following link: https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076f9195b0792b0195b4a5a62d0206&id=25076f9195b0792b0195b4a5a62d0206&goBack=