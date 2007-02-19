Digital Media Center
Gates Takes a New Look at 'Uncle Tom'

Published February 19, 2007 at 9:00 AM CST
Cover of 'The Annotated Uncle Tom's Cabin'

In the 1950s, Uncle Tom's Cabin went from being a literary phenomenon to an object of scorn, with its title character symbolizing black self-loathing. Henry Louis Gates has re-examined the book in a new annotated edition.

Guest:

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., chair, African and African-American Studies Department at Harvard

Hollis Robbins, assisted on notes on The Annotated Uncle Tom's Cabin; member of the faculty at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins

