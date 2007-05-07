Digital Media Center
Twister Aftermath in 'Tornado Alley'

Published May 7, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

On Friday, a tornado nearly a mile wide demolished the town of Greensburg, Kan. The town sits on the western edge of "Tornado Alley," the flat region of the Midwest prone to devastating twisters. Guests discuss what small towns can hope for in the aftermath of disaster.

Mark Levine, author, F5: Devastation, Survival and the Most Violent Tornado Outbreak on the Twentieth Century

Todd Prafke, City Administrator, Saint Peter, Minn.

