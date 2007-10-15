Keillor's Novel Tells the Latest from Lake Wobegon

Garrison Keillor, host of the popular radio program, A Prairie Home Companion, discusses his latest book, Pontoon: A Novel of Lake Wobegon.

Keillor recently starred in Robert Altman's film version of A Prairie Home Companion, and also hosts The Writer's Almanac, a weekday poetry reading on many public radio stations. He is the author of over a dozen books and wrote for The New Yorker magazine for 25 years.

