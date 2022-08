A 16-year-old in Lakeland Fla., was beaten unconscious by six other teenagers, reportedly for comments she had made on the social networking site MySpace. Her attackers made a video, with the apparent intent to post it on YouTube. Rosalind Wiseman, author of Queen Bees and Wannabes, weighs in on the intersection of teen girls, bullying and the digital age.

