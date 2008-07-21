Digital Media Center
Interpreter Details Detention In 'My Guantanamo'

Published July 21, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Mahvish Rukhsana Khan — whose parents are Afghan immigrants — wanted to do something that would help both America and Afghanistan. She became an interpreter for lawyers representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay. Khan has chronicled her experiences in a new book, My Guantanamo Diary: The Detainees and the Stories They Told Me.

"It's easy to mistreat something called No. 1154," Khan writes. "It's easy to shave its beard, to kick it around like an object, to spit on it, torture it, or make it cry ... It's harder to hate No. 1154 when you realize that he's more like you than he is different."

