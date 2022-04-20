© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama settles opioid claims against three drug companies

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
The State of Alabama will receive $276 million dollars in a settlements with drug companies Endo, McKesson Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson. The agreement ends the state’s claims that the three pharmaceutical companies helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis here. McKesson will reportedly pay the largest amount at $141 million dollars. Endo’s share in the settlement comes to just over $70 million, and Johnson & Johnson will pay $25 million. The Alabama Attorney General’s office says the three companies will also pay $40 million in attorney’s fees.

This isn’t the end of legal issues for Endo Pharmaceuticals. The company has also agreed to a $10 million in a settlement in San Francisco. Years after thousands of local and state governments sued pharmaceutical companies, drug distributors and pharmacies, trials are underway across the country. Settlements are being reached quickly. Endo has been especially willing to settle cases ahead of trials across the U.S.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
