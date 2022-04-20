© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

CNN: Alabama built javelin anti-tank weapons may be hard to trace once they enter Ukraine

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
Ukraine Tensions US
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
/
AP
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won't accept lectures from the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Lockheed Martin plan in Troy, Alabama has been making news as one source of javelin anti-tank weapons being sent from the United States to Ukraine. However, an analysis by CNN shows the Pentagon doesn’t have many ways to track these weapons and the others being sent to Ukraine, after they cross the border. Sources tell CNN it’s a blind spot the White House is willing to live with, as western countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s Vladimir Putin. President Biden pledged an additional $800 million dollars’ worth of weapons to Ukraine last week, with perhaps more on the way. That earlier collection of armaments includes five hundred of the Javelin anti-tank missiles, some of which may have been built in Alabama.

