CNN: Alabama built javelin anti-tank weapons may be hard to trace once they enter Ukraine

The Lockheed Martin plan in Troy, Alabama has been making news as one source of javelin anti-tank weapons being sent from the United States to Ukraine. However, an analysis by CNN shows the Pentagon doesn’t have many ways to track these weapons and the others being sent to Ukraine, after they cross the border. Sources tell CNN it’s a blind spot the White House is willing to live with, as western countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s Vladimir Putin. President Biden pledged an additional $800 million dollars’ worth of weapons to Ukraine last week, with perhaps more on the way. That earlier collection of armaments includes five hundred of the Javelin anti-tank missiles, some of which may have been built in Alabama.