© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

More Alabama built Javelins may be headed to Ukraine

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Ukraine Russia
AP
/
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service
In this image taken from footage provided by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine. (Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

President Biden today announced another $800 million dollars in U.S. armaments bound to Ukraine. The collection, according to the President, includes “a lot” of javelin shoulder launched anti-tank missiles. Many of these weapons are built at the Lockheed-Martin plant in Troy, Alabama. President Biden even worked the high tech missiles in today’s announcement by paraphrasing Teddy Roosevelt. “Walk softly and carry a large javelin,” said the Commander-in-Chief. The Alabama built tank killing missiles have reportedly earned a dreaded reputation on the battlefield against Vladimir Putin’s army. The Ukrainian military told reporters that the high tech weapons cause panic among Russian troops. The heat seeking missiles are designed to hit targets up to two and a half miles away, with a control unit resembling a video game. One downside to the deliveries of U.S. weapons is that the shipments can’t be traced after they cross the Ukrainian border, Pentagon officials told CNN.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate