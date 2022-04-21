More Alabama built Javelins may be headed to Ukraine

President Biden today announced another $800 million dollars in U.S. armaments bound to Ukraine. The collection, according to the President, includes “a lot” of javelin shoulder launched anti-tank missiles. Many of these weapons are built at the Lockheed-Martin plant in Troy, Alabama. President Biden even worked the high tech missiles in today’s announcement by paraphrasing Teddy Roosevelt. “Walk softly and carry a large javelin,” said the Commander-in-Chief. The Alabama built tank killing missiles have reportedly earned a dreaded reputation on the battlefield against Vladimir Putin’s army. The Ukrainian military told reporters that the high tech weapons cause panic among Russian troops. The heat seeking missiles are designed to hit targets up to two and a half miles away, with a control unit resembling a video game. One downside to the deliveries of U.S. weapons is that the shipments can’t be traced after they cross the Ukrainian border, Pentagon officials told CNN.